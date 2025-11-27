Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. $ATI

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,368,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

