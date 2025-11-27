Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after buying an additional 362,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,011,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,868,000 after purchasing an additional 86,472 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $180.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

