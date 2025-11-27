Associated Banc Corp Purchases Shares of 3,649 Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $799,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,590,000 after buying an additional 955,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 56.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $734,297.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,062,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,115,173.58. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $21,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 677,796 shares in the company, valued at $48,740,310.36. The trade was a 30.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

