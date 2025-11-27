Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,435 Shares of Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iamgold by 272.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Canada raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Iamgold Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE:IAG opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.