Associated Banc Corp Takes $228,000 Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

