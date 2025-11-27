Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,437,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,643,000 after acquiring an additional 166,672 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,342,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,365,000 after purchasing an additional 129,684 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $22,647,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,490,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 769,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $307.67 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $361.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.14 and a 200-day moving average of $273.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

