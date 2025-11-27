Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 306,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 181,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,761,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 243,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 121,741 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,038.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 81,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $216.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

