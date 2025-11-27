Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,000 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000. Roblox makes up about 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $760,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Roblox by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Roblox by 88.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 2.0%

RBLX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

