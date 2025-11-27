Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,700 Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNGE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

In related news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 789,902 shares in the company, valued at $35,995,834.14. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 3,813 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,400. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,273.

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13. Hinge Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

