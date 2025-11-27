Atika Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,035,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SiriusPoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,891,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 86,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 1,440,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $20.95 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.35 million.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

