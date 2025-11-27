Atika Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 327.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 234.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. This represents a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

