Atika Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

ASND opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $223.18. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

