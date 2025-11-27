Atika Capital Management LLC Has $32.39 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

ISRG stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

