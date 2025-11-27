Atika Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after buying an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,089,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 375,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of SLNO opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $90.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.
Soleno Therapeutics Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
