Atika Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after buying an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,089,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 375,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SLNO opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.