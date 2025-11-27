Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 673.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $445.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.00 and its 200-day moving average is $394.23. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.69, for a total value of $7,100,248.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,675,409.21. This represents a 19.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.