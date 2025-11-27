Atika Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Talen Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research increased their price target on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $392.42 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.08 and a 12-month high of $451.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.91.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.