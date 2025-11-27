Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,801 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,221. This trade represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,613.85. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

