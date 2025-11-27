Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,634,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $809,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $142,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,579.85. The trade was a 64.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,161 shares of company stock worth $18,996,062. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

