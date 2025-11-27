Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 158,366 Shares of RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,366 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in RxSight by 91.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $11.52 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 25.15%.The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RxSight has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.56.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

