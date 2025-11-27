Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $188.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.64 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $1,727,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,437.28. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total value of $256,959.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,026.20. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

