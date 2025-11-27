Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 25,166 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after buying an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $241.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,366 shares of company stock valued at $63,050,068. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

