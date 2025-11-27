Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 27,579 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,185,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $1,665,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,836.80. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 350,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,803,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

