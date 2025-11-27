Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $5.62 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,731,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $70,357,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 135.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2,460.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
CW opened at $563.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.89 and its 200-day moving average is $500.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.