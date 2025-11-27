Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $5.62 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,731,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $70,357,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 135.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2,460.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $563.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.89 and its 200-day moving average is $500.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

