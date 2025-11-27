Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $6.40 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%.The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,409 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,450. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,282,797.18. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648 in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

