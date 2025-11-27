Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $7.01 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1,040.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Woodward by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 25.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

WWD opened at $298.15 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Woodward announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

