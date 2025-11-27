Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

