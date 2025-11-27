Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
Nebius Group stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
