ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $21.18. ATN International shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 62,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ATN International Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. ATN International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -118.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ATN International by 137.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ATN International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Articles

