Atria Investments Inc Has $148.86 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

