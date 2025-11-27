AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402. The trade was a 97.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,945. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AxoGen by 189.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 882.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

