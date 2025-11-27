AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 10,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Up 1.5%
The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile
The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.