AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 10,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

