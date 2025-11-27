Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,037 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 41.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.