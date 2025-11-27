Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

