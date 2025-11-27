Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,111.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.09 and a 200-day moving average of $794.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

