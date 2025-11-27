Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE RACE opened at $383.10 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $372.31 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

