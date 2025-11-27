Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of SHOP opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

