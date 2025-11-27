Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $241,537.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,049.10. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.