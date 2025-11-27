Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $35.77 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

