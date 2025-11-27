Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $356.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $436.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

