Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Booking by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,395.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,922,265.19. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

