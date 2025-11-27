Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of V opened at $334.10 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

