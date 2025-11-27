Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 35,963 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

