Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 151.0% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 205.7% during the second quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

