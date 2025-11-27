Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

