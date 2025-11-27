Bank Of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Bank Of Montreal to post earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $6.5112 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank Of Montreal to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 322.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

