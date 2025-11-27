Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as C$95.53 and last traded at C$95.41, with a volume of 1750278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.96.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 81.84%.
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.
