Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading 8.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.8440. Approximately 4,939,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,902,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Specifically, Director Lucy Brady acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,740.80. This trade represents a 24.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Hondal bought 3,343 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,094.46. This trade represents a 18.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In other news, Director Stephen D. Steinour bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,562.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,880.50. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Baird R W downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

