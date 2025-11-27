Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.