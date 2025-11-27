Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 877 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.0% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.8% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

