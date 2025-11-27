Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $6.02 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 1.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 106.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Zacks Research cut Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

