Bell Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 85.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Genpact by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 17.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.9%

G stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

